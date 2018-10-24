Youth encouraged to register with jobs portal

WINDHOEK - Graduates and jobseekers are encouraged to register with the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System (NIEIS).

This is an interactive database portal with the capacity to register or connect jobseekers with potential vacancies or employers. Apart from vacancies, job matching and vocational counseling, the portal provides services and information on qualifications. The portal also helps in identifying skills gap in Namibia and in providing a range of other relevant information to the Namibian labour market.

The portal was developed in 2010 by the ministry of labour to assist young people with job hunting, provide with aids in generating an automated resume, provides an opportunity for jobseekers to apply, as well as to provide an opportunity to schedule appointments for vocational counseling services, just to mention a few. Jobseekers can register online at http://nieis.namibiaatwork.gov.na/, or by visiting the ministry of labour in all 14 regions. The portal have so far registered over 80 000 jobseekers and 800 organisations, including employers and training institutions that are currently making use of the system.

According to the officials from the ministry, 5000 jobseekers have already been placed in different industries or sectors of the economy through the system since its inception in 2010. “It is a great platform if you are looking for new opportunities, whether it is employment or for further studies,” says Arnold Ngeama, chief employment officer. “I found out about the system through the internet. The system is easy for one to register. It is one of the best systems because it can avoid frustration and corruption,” says Albertina Tjiueza, a jobseeker using the system.

