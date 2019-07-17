Youth Orchestras of Namibia collaborates with German music school

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – With the aim of spreading and teaching on the importance of music education in Namibia, the Youth Orchestras of Namibia (Yona) collaborated with learners from the EichendorffSchule, a music school in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Yona is inspired by the Venezuelan El Sistema which has been activating social change through music since 1975.

Yona focuses on social transformation through music and they teach, inspire and improve music education among children and youth, regardless of their social backgrounds.

The learners from EichendorffSchule spent the whole of last week in Windhoek hosting workshops with children who are part of Yona, mainly focusing on the orchestra.

In an interview with Youth Corner, Yona Director, Gretel Coetzee explained that the collaboration was insightful to Yona as participants learned so much about orchestras from the EichendorffSchule.

Learners from the EichendorffSchule did not only collaborate and practice music together with Yona, they also spent a productive week with Yona, where they inspired them, and teaching more about music and helping them grow, added Coetzee.

On the night of orchestras which took place last Saturday, the EichendorffSchule and Yona impressed the crowd of school learners and parents, with good music and their amazing collaboration.

A member of Yona, who was shy to mention her name, told Youth Corner that she has learned a lot from the EichendorffSchule, especially how to play the violin, as she did not really have much experience. “Our vision is to show children a better way of doing better things through making music together,” said Coetzee. Yona does music regularly and their members are also taught about teamwork, concentration and good citizenship, said Coetzee.

“Music develops them mentally and it is something that can keep them busy in a constructive way. It is an alternative to so many bad choices, that they could make,” said Coetzee, adding that Yona is growing and they will be spreading to other parts of the country soon.

2019-07-17 10:33:28 1 days ago