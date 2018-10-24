Youths initiate sanitary pads donation project

WINDHOEK - Juuso Kadhila and Pewa Kapiye have joined forces to initiate a project providing sanitary pads to vulnerable rural schoolgirls.

Kadhila says their first donation will be in January next year to the Nyambali Junior School in Omuntele, Oshikoto Region, targeting to donate sanitary pads to 500 girls.

“Many young girls go through a very difficult time during their first days of their menstruation cycle, whereby they are being mocked by boys at school and this lead to some of them quitting the school or beIing absent,” says Kadhila, adding that providing pads can reduce mockery among school girls.

“We are planning for this project to be running for as long as we can. We don’t have a specific period as for how long, but for as long as we keep receiving sanitary pads, we will continue to help these rural disadvantaged school girls and keep them in schools,” says Kadhila, adding they are targeting all grades, and every girl that have reached the menstruation stage.

“I would love to encourage all the boys in school that menstruation is a normal process in every woman’s life, instead of making fun and mocking girls during their periods, we should stand up and support these girls as women are our mothers and mocking the girls lead them to quit school which is a wrong thing to do,” advises Kadhila.

More information regarding the project is available on their Instagram page @kadhilafoundation @juusokadhilaofficial. Those who wants to help with the project may contact Kadhila at: 081 472 0468 or via email kadhilafoundation@gmail.com.

2018-10-24 10:18:10 2 months ago