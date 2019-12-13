ZAMA to diversify for 2020 Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

×

KATIMA MULILO - Since the introduction of the Zambezi Music Awards, to be held on 28 December, the organisers have decided to establish competitions to keep the youth busy and focused on their talents.

Speaking to Entertainment Now!, Muliyehi Mutabelezi, who is part of the organising committee, said they will be diversifying the Zambezi Music Awards (ZAMAs) concept to make it broader to accommodate as many youths as possible throughout the new year.

“ZAMA is a platform registered under Mutabelezi Investment cc and it falls under Event Management and Coordination. Apart from the awards ceremony, we will have sports activities, cultural dancing competitions, beauty contests, quiz and debate shows and sales promotion for businesses spread throughout 2020,” he explained.

Since the registration for the awards show started, the organising committee decided to reduce the registration fees for artists from N$300 to N$50. If an artist is entering in two categories, he or she should fill in two forms and an amount of N$50 must be paid for each entry.

Mutabelezi is upbeat about the event, a first for the region since noticing that artists from the region have not been nominated or recognised in the Namibian Music Awards over the past years.

“Our winners will be selected based on the following: the audience voting is given 50 percent and judges are also given 50 percent. ZAMA will keep on hosting a lot of events that promote music and other hidden talents of the youth,” he said.

Artist for this year’s awards show will battle it out in the following categories: Best sikokoshi/Rhumba disco, House kwasa, Best kwaito, Best hip-hop/R&B/Trap, Best gospel, Best reggae, Best house and Best Afro-pop.

The event is scheduled to be hosted at the Katima Mulilo Unam Hall. For any inquiries contact Muliyehi Mutabelezi on 0815830787.







2019-12-13 09:14:06 | 10 hours ago