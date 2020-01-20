ZAMAs foster on despite challenges Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Zambezi

Rundu - The Zambezi Annual Musical Awards (ZAMAs) took place on 28 December 2019 at UNAM hall. Despite a few challenges, the organising committee faced leading up to the event, they feel that this year the ceremony will be much improved in terms of quality and prize monies.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! Muliyehi Mutabelezi who is part of the organising committee said that they plan to purchase their own quality PA system and lights to further enhance the award show. “More improvements will be done in 2020 and we will change the venue from UNAM hall to Ngweze community hall which is near the people. We want to ensure that prizes for the winners increase for the upcoming award show in December,’’ he said.

Music categories for 2019, were Best Sikokoshi, Best Kwaito, Best Hip Hop/R&B/Trap, Best Gospel, Best Reggae, Best Afro pop. Artists won a cash prize of N$3 000.00 in each category with the runner-ups getting a free song recording deal with Fullmoon Studios.

According to Mutabelezi, the reception of the Zambezi residents was good even though it was not full because of the venue and some people were not aware of the award ceremony. “By the time we got the money, it was hard for us to do everything that we planned for the show. Some people were not aware of the event because we were not having enough money to do proper marketing. This year, we will ensure that we work out all the mistakes encountered from 2019,’’ he emphasised.

Nominee and performer on the night K-Legend said he was unhappy with the voting process which hampered some artists from winning. “Artists were later encouraged to bring supporters and fans to vote for them to increase their chances of winning in a particular category. Which was wrong and I advised the them on how to improve their criteria going forward,’’ he advised.

Mutabelezi said that this year the audience will vote for their favourite artists through social media. Categories such as Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Video, and Best Disciplined Artist will be done by judges. Judges will also listen to all the songs and ensure that it is registered in the right music category. Winners will be selected before the award ceremony and will be only announced the day of the awards.

The organisers feel that the award show is very important because it encourages the youth to continue with their talents and stay away from criminal activities.’’ Most of the Zambezi residents advised us to use Ngwezi community hall for easy access to get a taxi going back home. The Zambezi region is happy with the idea of ZAMAs as most of them indicated it at the end of the award ceremony’’

They will need about N$250 000.00 to successfully host the ceremony this year.

ZAMA winners per category

- Best Sikokoshi (Male Junior)

- Best Kwaito (Belle Markhasoh)

- Best Reggae (Shanice Adidja)

- Best Gospel- (Aunt Rosta)

- Best Hip Hop/R&B/TRAP- (Attitude Icon)

- Best Afro Pop (Attitude Icon)

