Zambezi pupils bring own chairs to school Obrien Simasiku National Zambezi

Several public schools in the Zambezi Region have requested pupils to bring along their own chairs from home.

The unusual predicament was brought about due to a lack of furniture at schools, while overcrowding is also seemingly another contributing factor.

The situation was experienced at Bukalo Primary School as well as Katima Mulilo Combined School, among others.

A community activist in the region Poniso Miller Kubwima condemned the situation, saying it was unacceptable for learners to carry chairs from their homes for learning purposes.

“It is true, the situation is real and that is what learners are going through. It is very disappointing to note that we have business people that are harvesting timber in the region but are failing to invest in the education system when such dire situations arise,” he said.

“There are always metal frames from chairs and tables no matter how they are damaged, so what is so difficult for the directorate of education to take those for repair? The same applies to the businesspeople, that are reaping our natural resources without ploughing back.”

The activist also bemoaned the dire state of learning at Sesheke Combined School in the Kongola constituency, where learners are sleeping in tents and forced to squat in classes when it rains.

“This school is like a reception for all repeaters in the region, but no improvement is being done, which has resulted in poor performance over the years because the conditions are not so conducive for learners. The education ministry should look into this matter. They are further compelled to cook using firewood, as there is no hostel. When it rains, they will not have any meal as they cook in the open,” Kubwima fumed.

The director of education in the region, Joy Mamili, declined to comment on the issue despite given sufficient time to do so.

When pushed further, Mamili sent a text message delegating circuit inspector for Bukalo, Dile Limbo, who also ignored numerous calls and text messages.

2020-01-22 07:11:02 | 1 days ago