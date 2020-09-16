Zulu Boy turns passion into impact Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

×

Growing up with charitable parents, visual artist, Pinehas Shikulo popularly known as Zulu Boy’s dream was to always make a positive impact in his community, and it is turning into a reality.

Youth corner caught up with the force behind the unique and trendy brand ‘Gweri vintage collection’ to chat on how he uses the creative space he occupies to change the lives of underprivileged Namibians.

Zulu Boy’s ambitious nature turned him into one of the highly recognised altruistic artists who are using their talents and skills for a good cause.

“Humanitarian work started back at home. My parents taught me to always give or share the little I have with others and they always make sure everyone around them is well-taken care of and that’s where I got my inspiration from,” said Zulu Boy whose parents are also humanitarians.

Hailing from Onayena in the north of Namibia, Zulu Boy who is also a member of the Namibian afro-fusion quartet, Ama Daz Floor mentioned that his upbringing shaped his current life.

Growing in an artistic environment, the artist pursued his studies in visual arts at the University of Namibia (Unam), which also contributed, to him being a force to be reckoned in the visual industry.

For the past months, the gweri king has been hard at work with projects such as ‘Skill and development fund project’ aimed at teaching and producing arts in communities to help people make a living out of it and also collaborated with Standard Bank Namibia, to raise funds for the Buy-A-Brick campaign aimed at providing affordable homes for Namibians living in shacks. As if that is not enough, Zulu Boy helped curb the spread of Covid-19 by donating clean water and soap to people in the surrounding areas of Kleine Kuppe and Katutura in Windhoek.

“We are living in uncertain times and the only way we can get through all these glitches is if we work together as a nation,” he concluded.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na



2020-09-16 12:10:46 | 17 hours ago