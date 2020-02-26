081Every1 project well on track… over N$230 million spent on phase 1 Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Maihapa Ndjavera

MTC executive Tim Ekandjo yesterday announced the completion of phase one of the 081Every1 network project, which was worth N$232 million. He said the 081Every1 network project is well on track. The project was launched in August 2017 and is commitment to achieve close to 100% population coverage.

Providing an update on the project’s progress during phase one, Ekandjo said a total of 132 sites were rolled out in phase one, exceeding the initial target on 111 sites.

“Of the 132 sites, 122 are on air and carrying traffic, 10 have civil works completed and awaits power energizing, and three sites running on MTC generators. We are pleased with the progress that we have made thus far, and are confident that we will have all the sites switched on by end of March 2020,” said Ekandjo.

The 081Every1 project planned to rollout 524 sites at a cost of over N$1 billion over three years. Ekandjo further outlined that 17 Namibian contractors were appointed to kick start the project and the project phased into more than three phases.

He thanked all stakeholders and landlords who willingly allowed MTC to build towers on their land and encouraged others to do the same in the spirit of service delivery.

Ekandjo also announced the commencement of phase two which kicked off at the beginning of February and is worth N$278 million. Phase two is planned to roll out a total of 102 sites by the end of September 2020. Of the 102 sites planned for this phase, 87 will be erected in rural settlements whilst 15 will be in urban areas.

Ekandjo, however, expressed dismay concerning damage to properties by some members of the public, which he describes as a major hindrance to service delivery.

“MTC has seen a high increase in vandalism of sites which remain a concern and thus increasing the cost of operations and hampering service delivery. The increase in battery theft is a perpetual concern, as we have break-ins weekly at our sites and batteries stolen. We, therefore, plead with the public to help guard these towers as they are providing services and those vandalizing and stealing are depriving all access to services,” he explained.

He continued that even though MTC is considering the use of renewable energy due to time to supply & uptime of grid, it is however, a challenge as it is also trying to contribute by bringing the grid closer to residents by extending power lines to its towers. MTC will continue using both grid and solar power but continue depending on their grid providers to supply stable power.

The 081Every1 network project is a national capital project driven to connect every citizen on the country’s national network grid from 2G to 3G migration in rural areas, and 3G to 4G in towns.

-mndjavera@nepc.com.na

