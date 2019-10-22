20 Khomas cops nabbed since May

WINDHOEK - Twenty Namibian male police officers from Khomas region alone have been arrested for corruption since May this year.

According to the Khomas regional police commander Joseph Shikongo, 16 cases have been opened against these officers.

Of those arrested the highest-ranking officer is a sergeant, Shikongo said.

Among the 20 officers arrested, Shikongo said, two officers were arrested for theft, robbery and corruption after they robbed a Nigerian national of N$130 000 between Kapps Farm and Windhoek.

He said the two officers are out on bail of N$15 000 each.

In another matter, a sergeant from the Otjomuise police station and four civilians were arrested also at Kapps Farm for theft after allegedly stealing 16 solar batteries at an MTC tower in the Seeis area last week Monday.

Shikongo said the police officers were denied bail and remain in custody.

Shikongo also confirmed the arrest of a police sergeant who was nabbed by officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission last week for allegedly taking a N$4 000 bribe from a motorist.

Shikongo said of the 16 cases the region registered six cases under corruption, one case of theft and six cases under drunken driving involving police officers.

A case of illegal hunting against a police officer and for obstruction and defeating the course of justice was also opened with the local police.

The Khomas police further opened one case of theft, robbery and corruption.

“Of the 20 arrests, there is no female (officers), they are all males,” remarked Shikongo.

“They will not be spared. They will be arrested and indeed discharged from the organisation because they are not fit to be police officers,” remarked Shikongo.

“If that is the case, the picture has changed, those who are dealing with corruption, we are going to deal with them and not only police officers but all law enforcement officers.”

