21-year-old perishes in collision

OMUTHIYA - A 21-year-old driver succumbed to injuries sustained a day later when the Nissan pick-up with registration no N14391ND, he was driving rolled multiple times following a rear collision with a truck.

The incident happened around 20h20 on Sunday at Onyaanya, when the deceased, Ipinge Johannes tried to overtake but in the process hit the rear wheel of truck and lost control leading the vehicle that he was driving veering off the road and overturning.

“The deceased died on Monday at Onandjokwe Hospital due to injuries sustained, while his passenger Amukwaya Melgisedek, 16, a grade 10 learner at Iihongo Combined School, Onayena, is admitted at Ongwediva Medi Park in a critical condition,” said the Oshikoto Police Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Naomi Katjiua.

The driver of the truck with registration no N121-612W, Thomas Angula, 21, escaped unhurt. Next of kin are informed.

In a related accident, three passengers sustained injuries when a Quantum bus they were travelling in bumped into a fuel tanker truck, 23 kilometres from Oshivelo to Tsumeb.

The injured were occupants from the bus, were identified as Iita Gabriel Simbilinga, 42, Akuwo Bernadette, 50, Hiidayu Taimi, 22. They are said to be in a stable condition.

“It is alleged that the driver of the Quantum with registration number N114280T was driving from Oshivelo when he overtook a truck N979-700WB while there was an oncoming vehicle. He tried to go back to his lane but in the process bumped into the truck from behind,” stated Katjiua, adding that the bus driver Shipangeni Michael Fudeipo, 30, sustained no injuries.

