7 000 passengers arriving in Walvis next week

WALVIS BAY - The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) is beefing up security at Walvis Bay port where five passenger vessels with at least 7 000 passengers on-board are to dock from next week Tuesday.

Namport’s Elias Mwenyo, acting as CEO, said in a statement yesterday that this would be the first time in the port’s history that three of the expected vessels will be berthed alongside each other.

He says the first ship, the Aida Aaura, is expected to arrive at the port next Tuesday, January 15, followed by the MSC Musica, the Nautica and the Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Mwenyo expressed his delight at the prospect of 7 000 tourists boosting the coastal economy, which boasts tourist attractions such as the rich coastline.

“We are looking forward to host the cruise liners due for arrival next week. We have geared up our security and transport resources during this time to ensure a smooth flow of movement for 7 000 passengers moving in and out of the port,” he said

He added that Walvis Bay now has an opportunity to showcase the beauty of its natural assets and hospitality to the diverse tourists at once.

“The town will be abuzz for a few days as the local tourism and other commercial sectors will benefit from our international visitors.”

Mwenyo also indicated that Namport is in the process of constructing a dedicated passenger liner jetty as part of the authority’s infrastructure development projects. The jetty is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“This will open doors for Namibia as a passenger liner destination which forms part of the national tourism goals set in the National Development Plan 5, underscored by the Harambee Prosperity Plan, to boost the Namibian economy and create much needed jobs in the tourism sector,” he said.

2019-01-10 09:23:58 8 hours ago