African Millionaire a new board game on the market Paheja Siririka Front Page News Khomas

Paheja Siririka

Author, entrepreneur Kennedy Liswani recently created African Millionaire, a fun and strategic family board game to encourage players and people in general, to make smart decisions and invest their money wisely.

Liswani said the board game was inspired by a kids storybook he wrote about a year ago and after careful thought and consideration, he decided to turn the theme and objective of the book into a board game. The main objective is to play the game and set up businesses in as many African countries as possible.

“The board game makes family time more fun and educational and teaches players (especially kids) the basics of entrepreneurship and financial literacy amongst other lessons like planning, geography, critical thinking and building a business from scratch,” explained Liswani.

The game has two to four players and teaches players how to build an Orange Juice Empire in one African country at a time! The Orange Juice theme is embraced by kids and adults and it is especially relevant by the fact that it has an African map that brings pride to the continent.

The game itself does not only excite kids in all but its strategic enough to appeal to the most serious gamer. “It’s a perfect family game as it appeals to all ages although to fully enjoy the strategy of the game, we recommend players from ages of eight years and above, ” enlightened Liswani. Like most board games, the simple mechanism is players roll a dice to move from one block to the next, the blocks are comprised of 30 African countries in four colour-coded categories.

2020-04-24 10:29:47 | 2 days ago