Alvara releases touching tribute Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

×

Aletta Shikololo

RnB and Afro soul artist Alvara recently released a song, titled ‘Paul’, to honour her late brother-in-law Paul Lawrence, who passed away in May this year in a tragic drowning incident in Swakopmund.

With an abundance of support from her family, the 17-year-old singer is openly mourning the brother-in-law the best way she can – through music.

“I wrote ‘Paul’ initially as a song of comfort to my sister that I’d sing at my brother in law’s memorial. But after singing it to my sister, we knew and decided that it had to be released as a single. The lyrical content was too strong to just keep to ourselves,” she told Entertainment Now!.

Alvara reminisces her brother in-law as a phenomenal man.

“He was always smiling, so kind and always a bright light to have around the family,” said the ‘You’ singer.

Lawrence, who was originally from Scotland, moved to Namibia last year after getting married to Alvara’s big sister Magnolia Lawrence.

According to Alvara, Lawrence died a devastating death after he saved their son from drowning in the ocean.

“ When writing ‘Paul’ I had to tap into a very vulnerable side of myself whilst at the same time try to write it as clearly and as close to my brother’s perspective as possible, said Alvara, adding that she wrote the words that she knew he would’ve said if he had the opportunity to.

With a heavy orchestral accompaniment, the song is a heartwarming tribute to a young man taken away too soon.

With regards to the production of the song, she worked with local producer Zesh Domingo.

She said, Domingo was a perfect choice for the song after having worked with him on one of her singles, titled ‘U.C’ earlier this year.

“Just how amazing the experience was to record with him. He was the only producer and person I trusted with this song. I wanted it to be perfect and for it to render the needed respect,” she said ecstatically.

The song is available on DonluAfrica.com.

- ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-08-24 14:43:46 | 17 hours ago