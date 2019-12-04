Aroab man guilty of murdering girlfriend

WINDHOEK - A resident of the sleepy town of Aroab was convicted of murder with direct intent for stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend to death.

The deceased, Brigitta Smith is the mother of his child.

He stabbed her several times in the chest for refusing to spend the night with him in 2017.

Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Alfred Siboleka convicted Rodney Ricardo Rooi.

Rooi pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder read with the provisions of the law and for defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice at the start of his trial.

During the late night hours of 25 February or the early morning hours of 26 February 2017, Rooi went to the deceased at the residence of her mother in the New Extension location in Aroab in the district of Keetmanshoop and asked her to accompany him back to his residence to spend the night, but she declined.

He then stabbed her several times (approximately seven times) with a knife where after he fled the scene and hid the knife in the ground with the intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical centre but died shortly after arrival due to a loss of blood caused by a stab wound to the heart.

Judge Siboleka noted several prosecution witnesses credibly connected Rooi to the charges he faced.

He further said the accused was seen running away from the screaming and bleeding deceased by several of the State witnesses and was further seen jumping the fence of the yard wherein the offence took place.

“The accused further jumped over the fence of the yard of his uncle,” the judge said and continued: “Two further witnesses saw the accused burying the knife into the ground at the shack wherein the police found the accused sleeping.”

He went on to say that it was on the blade of the same knife that the DNA of the deceased was found.

“The above connectivity therefore points at the accused only as the actual person who launched the attack on the deceased,” Judge Siboleka stated.

He further remarked, “the above inference, in my considered view and when regard is had to the whole body of evidence on this matter, is the only consistent, credible, reasonable inference that this court is drawing from all proven facts.”

According to the judge, the said inference excludes beyond a reasonable doubt, all other inferences.

With regards to the intent of the murder, Judge Siboleka said the extent of multiple stab wounds the accused inflicted on the defenceless female, one of which penetrated the heart, established intent to murder beyond a reasonable doubt. He further said the intent to defeat the course of justice was also proven by the State.

Rooi will return to Court on 3 February 2020 for pre-sentencing procedures and remains in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility’s section for trial awaiting inmates.

He was represented by Mbanga Siyomunji on instructions of Legal Aid and the State by advocate Henry Muhongo.

2019-12-04 07:50:30 | 1 days ago