Ausiku bemoans slow decentralisation

NKURENKURU - Kavango West Regional Governor Sirkka Ausiku, wants offices, ministries and agencies to speed up the decentralisation of their functions to regional councils to make service delivery effective.

Ausiku made the remarks last week when she addressed the regional council and the community of Kavango West Region at large on the state of that region.

“The region would like such institutions to speed up the decentralisation of their functions to regional councils,” she said.

The governor highlighted that various such government arms are responding positively to the region’s call to set up offices in Kavango West and as of now, more than 20 of them are operating from Nkurenkuru.

This, she said, has brought key services to the town of Nkurenkuru and the region at large.

“Similarly, I am happy to report that Nepara Army Base is now operational. Institutions like Natis, MTC and Telecom also brought their services to our region in addition to three financial institutions already in Nkurenkuru,” she said.

“The region also has business complexes, where most institutions are operating from. The region also has two institutions of higher learning, namely IUM and Welwitschia University, as well as a new filling station. All these developments brought services closer to the people and helped to stimulate our economy and thereby impacting positively on the livelihoods of our people,” she added. However, Ausiku said that the region is appealing to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Land Reform, as well as other educational institutions such as Unam and Nust plus financial institutions like Agribank, and DBN to set up offices in the regional capital, Nkurenkuru. Governor Ausiku, in her statement noted that the region will continue to strengthen good working relationships with all institutions and all stakeholders including investors in the region and appealed to such agencies that have not yet set up offices in the region to start doing so during the current financial year, in order to bring services closer to the people.

“Currently, communities are being denied the most important and basic services,” she said.

2019-06-12 09:32:15 15 hours ago