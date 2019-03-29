Birds’ oldies brainstorm …”Omeya” on serious mission to arrest ailing fortunes

WINDHOEK - One of the oldest recreational entities in the country Blue Waters Football Club, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to revive and restore the identity and pride of this historical institution.

The coastal giants under the theme; “Blue Waters Sports Club Elders above 50 years and above” is inviting all club members to attend an Elders’ meeting slated for tomorrow, at Kuisebmond, starting at 15h00 sharp.

The elders’ gathering is a prelude to the much anticipated Blue Waters Sports Club Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) envisaged for Saturday, 20th April 2019, at a yet to be announced venue.

Tomorrow’s brainstorming session will review the membership status of its members to the Blue Waters Sports Club and the Elders’ Council/Council of Elders including affiliation of all the five sub sports codes to the Blue Waters Sports Club.

In addition, the elders will review and approve its provisional constitution as well as making new amendments to the provisional constitution, including bylaws and standing orders.

The elders will apply their mind to craft a Strategic Plan with a “Turn Around Strategy” with new Policies and Benefits for the Elders, including the Blue Waters Sports Club at Executive Committee, Operational-Leadership, Management, Governance and Fund Mobilization; Marketing, Branding and Communication, PRO and Development.

The elders will also seek to initiate “Executive Powers” to direct, supervise, monitor, evaluate and control all the activities of the Blue Waters Sports Club.

The Blue Waters Sports Club, will soon announce the opening and closing of the nominations for the new leadership for the Elective AGM.

“Please, watch this space in the local media for that crucial moment of truth on the new approach of our beloved club,” reads a statement from the club.

For more information contact the following oldies:

Slugger “Slakes” Imbili: Elders’ representative on the Exco: 0811295310, HE Ambassador, Cde Wilfried Emvula: Chairperson and Convener of the broader elders Committee: 0812711494, Aupapa “Bazooka” Shipanga: Deputy Chairman, Convener and Head Secretary of the broader elders Committee: 0816117836, Ranga Lucas: Senior Member of the broader elders: 0813541472.

2019-03-29 11:00:00 3 days ago