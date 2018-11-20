BREAKING: Court dismisses urgency of Kahimise’s application

The Windhoek High Court has dismissed urgency in City of Windhoek CEO Robert Kahimise's application against his suspension. Acting High Court Judge Collins Parker said loss of income, which was cited as the basis for urgency, is not sufficient ground for urgent intervention by the court. Patrick Kauta, lawyer for Kahimise, said there is a chance he will challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

City lawyer Phillip Barnard argued that the City has offered Kahimise full pay until the dispute - emanating from an alleged unauthorised study loan - is resolved. Kahimise turned down that proposition, Barnard told the court this morning.

