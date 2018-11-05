Case of alleged killer cop to resume in 2019

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The case of a Namibian Police Force (Nampol) officer who is accused of attempting to kill two people, and killing one member of the public with a stray bullet, will resume in 2019.

Simon Hakandume, who is currently out on bail of N$4 000, was informed that the police have not yet concluded their investigations into his case.

Hakandume made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni. The court postponed the matter to February 25, 2019 to give the police ample time to complete their investigations.

Hakandume, who is employed as a constable within the ranks of Nampol, faces one count of murder and another count of attempted murder for the shooting that transpired while he was on duty in September.

It is alleged that Hakandume was in the area of Windhoek’s informal settlement, Okahandja Park, pursuing suspect accused of wanting to assault his girlfriend when the tragic incident occurred.

The charge of attempted murder stems from the first shooting when Hakandume shot at a man identified as Johannes Kowetz, also aged 29. Hakandume allegedly shot Kowetz, an employee of a local supermarket. Kowetz was shot on his upper thigh after he was mistaken for a suspect. It turned out that he was not the suspect the police were looking for either.

During the pursuit of the assault suspect, Hakandume allegedly fired a bullet that hit and killed Johannes Mbambi Muyingo, 29, who was holding his one-month-old baby in their shack in Okahandja Park.

Following the postponement, Magistrate Shuuveni warned Hakandume to make an appearance in court on the scheduled date or risk having a warrant of arrest issued against him and his bail money forfeited to the state.

2018-11-05 09:15:11 1 months ago