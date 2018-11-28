Chicco opens warehouses and office complex in Windhoek

Maihapa Ndjavera

WINDHOEK – The Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Tjekero Tweya, last week officially opened the Dr Shapumba Warehouses and Office Complex in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial Area. Tweya, who was the keynote speaker at the opening, said he was happy that despite the economic challenges in the country, Dr Erastus Shapumba, affectionately known as “Chicco”, is still able to invest millions of dollars to create jobs while others are retrenching. This investment, said Tweya, would eventually result in increased consumer spending which would impact growth in businesses and long-term economic stability.

Commenting on the expansion of his business empire, Shapumba attributed his success to the dedication customer satisfaction which he said in the process breeds customer loyalty. The new development in Windhoek’s industrial area will serve Shapumba’s expanding interests which currently include 24 stores in building supplies, 12 long haul trucks and three farms.

At the opening, Shapumba underscored the trust and respect he has for his employees in carrying out their business-related duties as the greatest contributing factor to his business success.

He added that he will continue to take property development in Namibia to another level through the Chicco Group of Companies. Recently completed investments by the group includes the Ongwediva Corner Shop, which is a massive centre of over 11 000 square metres that is expected to employ more than 300 people. Upcoming developments by the Group includes the Dr Shapumba Towers in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue and Oshakati Open Market Mall.



