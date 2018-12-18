Congregant collapses, dies in church

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK - A female congregant collapsed and died while attending church services on Sunday in Otjiwarongo.

The 30-year-old female identified as Elizabeth Haihambo was seated before she collapsed and died at Jesus Christ Ministry at about 13h20. Otjozondupa Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas stated Haihambo according to information in her medical passport had been sick.



According to a weekly crime incident report issued by Inspector Pendukeni Haikali from the Nampol Public Relations Division in Windhoek, a postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the congregant’s death. Haikali said her next of kin have been informed while police investigations continue. The churchgoer’s death is listed among the eight inquest cases opened with the police.



In a similar incident, an expectant mother, who was in labour died at Engela State Hospital after an injection was administered on her.



The deceased has been identified as Ndapewoshali Daniel. The incident happened on Friday at about 00:00. “It is alleged that a doctor at the hospital gave her an injection thereafter her condition worsened and she died,” said Haikali.

She said the next of kin is informed and police investigations continue.



Police at Okahandja opened an inquest docket, after a 45-year-old man was found seated outside the petrol station and upon inspection it was noticed he was dead. The man is identified, as Roelof Swart and a postmortem will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

