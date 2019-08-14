Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust invests in TOV

Aletta Shikololo

In today’s school corner we feature children from TOV HIV/AIDS Orphans & Vulnerable Children’s

Organisation in Tsumeb who recently received donations from Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb

Community Trust, such as groceries, toiletries and monetary support.

At the donation ceremony, TOV technical adviser Reverend Edward Amadhila said their partnership with Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust comes a long way and they can look back and say the trust has moved TOV’s children forward. The main focus of the trust is to provide a better education for less privileged children.

“We currently have two girls enrolled in a private school and they have benefitted from the generous

donation from the trust, and three other children who are now in Grade 5 will also join one of the

best private schools in the country, St Boniface College in Kavango Region. Our mission is to put

more children in private schools,” Amadhila said.

The reverend further explained that the trust invested in TOV chicken’s farm which provides

children with eggs and meat. According to Amadhila, the trust will be investing in a feeding scheme worth N$14 090.51 which will benefit 65 children at the centre and N$13 109.49 will be invested in the farm to buy

6000 cabbage seedlings, fertiliser and 20 crates. He applauded the trust’s administrator Christof

Kisting and his team for their support to TOV.

2019-08-14 07:56:30 1 days ago