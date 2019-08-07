ECN urges voters in Oshana to verify info

OSHAKATI - The assistant coordinator in Oshana for the Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) Tusnelde Shivute has urged voters registered during the recent supplementary registration to verify their details between September 02- 06.

The provisional voters roll will be displayed in all the constituencies across the region.

Shivute was speaking at a post supplementary registration meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday at Oshakati.

The meeting was called to give feedback on the supplementary registration of voters and to provide information on the Provisional Voters Roll and to discuss issues concerning polling venues for the upcoming elections slated for November this year.

Shivute said the ECN wants to ensure that during the November elections there are no old names appearing on the polling venue lists hence stakeholders were implored to make amendments and to give suggestions of new polling stations.

“We want stakeholders to suggest additional new polling venues that we think can cut the long distances for the voters or to suggest the removal of unnecessary polling venues which are usually not utilised,” explained Shivute.

Over all, Shivute said the registration process went well.

Despite that, she said there is a need to educate the public not to wait until the last minute before they flock to the centres to register themselves.

She said the commission experienced a high influx of people during the last days.

“The registration went well and a lot of people turned up for registration, although they were long queues at some registration points during the last days. This is a disease which needs to be cured. Let us uproot it together as stakeholders by educating our people for them to stop waiting up till the last minute,” stated the ECN regional coordinator.

2019-08-07 06:52:54 9 hours ago