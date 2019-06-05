Embrace the future

While people are so caught up in politics and the trivialities of everyday life, there is a whole future waiting to be created.

We spend so much time complaining and pointing out things that are wrong or those that are not to our liking. Our happiness and comfort for life always seem to come from the past and from people we can no longer interact with. And in our present state, we constantly find fault and cry wolf at almost anything that happens.

We can’t change what’s already done, we just have to live and deal with it. What we can do, is look forward and make the best of a future that is still ahead of us.

I read somewhere that our true power and greatest service to humanity is the ability to create a future that is befitting to us and those that are to inhibit it when we the creators are gone.

With such power to create a whole world for a whole generation, I am bummed at how we react and behave to the current events. You can’t put toothpaste back into the tube.

There is no need to cry about how bad global warming is or getting, what are we doing to remedy it.

We are running out of food, there is no need to cry and blame the government, what are you doing about?

Fuel prices are going up, what are you doing about it?

There is no need to strike or protest when corruption rears its ugly head, that has always and probably will always be a part of life. People like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk didn’t give in to the issues of their days, they decided to create a better future, which initially a lot of people didn’t understand or embrace, but look at how their creations and works revolutionised the world today. Now imagine if we collectively had their mentality.

I am a stern believer that a future of our choice that is better and more efficient than what we are enjoying now can be created, if only we embraced the future like we should.

It starts with us the youth, as it is us that is, statistically speaking, going to be around to either rejoice or cry at the results of today’s action.

In the words of the legendary Dan Gable, “The best defence is a good offence.” So, let us attack the misery of yesteryear, by defending our future against it.

*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia. He writes on youth matters. Find him on Instagram: niceguy_olavi, Facebook: Olavi Longfellow and Twitter: @ OlaviPoyeinawa

