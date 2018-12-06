Ethiopian Airways recognised as Company of the Year

WINDHOEK - Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and a Skytrax-certified four-star global airline has been crowned company of the year by All Africa Business Leaders Award (AABLA) on 29 November 2018 in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Ethiopian Airways Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam has also been listed among the finalist in the business leader of the year category of the award.

All Africa Business Leaders Award honours business excellence and leaders who have made a considerable impact on their industry and community.

Regarding the award, GebreMariam remarked: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious award of Company of the Year by All Africa Business Leaders Award organised by CNBC.”

“The award is yet another testimony of the success Ethiopian Airways continues to register thanks to its Vision 2025’s fast, profitable and sustainable growth roadmap. This award is first and foremost due to the dedication and commitment of my 16,000 colleagues who work day and night to make the airline successful.”

“Ethiopian Airways now operates over 108 aircraft to 60 African and 117 international destinations, covering five continents. Our extensive African and international network play a critical role in the integration and economic development of the continent by enabling the flow of tourism, trade and investment.”

Recently, Ethiopian Airways also won the 2018 Best Airlines in Africa Award for the 7th year in a row from African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

