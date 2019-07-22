Evangelist to pray for Namibia to receive rain

WINDHOEK - The founder and presiding bishop of the United Denomination originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, reportedly comprising 3 000 churches in 84 countries, Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills promised President Hage Geingob that he will pray for Namibia to receive enough rain this year to break one of the driest spells ever experienced in the country.

The evangelist, who is a published author and medical doctor by profession, spoke during a meeting at State House on Sunday when he paid a courtesy call on the President.

Heward-Mills, who was accompanied by many other evangelists, is in Namibia for an evangelistic campaign. He said they would come back to Namibia because they have seen that the country faces many problems, among them the current prolonged drought.

“We have seen that Namibia is facing many problems such as divisions among the leaders and the nation at large, racism and drought. We are going to pray for that and will be coming back again to make sure that we pray for those problems. They will surely be solved,” assured the man of the cloth.

He said that he has seen many problems that vary from financial to political and he decided to preach about Jesus and pray for Namibia.

Heward-Mills said that the three-day long Healing Jesus Campaign started off at Oshakati, Katima Mulilo and Windhoek where big crowds had gathered and among the crowds were several people afflicted by a variety of infirmities and health conditions, including those on crutches and in wheelchairs, hoping for a miraculous healing by the Ghanaian charismatic preacher.

Heward-Mills arrived in Oshakati on Tuesday and travelled to Windhoek to see the President.

“We came with all blessings for Namibia. We have seen the entire problems such as killings; drought and others. We have prayed for them and we will continue praying for the entire country, including the President,” he explained before he said a prayer.

The preacher was welcomed by a number of local Pentecostal pastors and a crowd of dancing, singing and ululating supporters. He will be the key figure during the three-day healing and evangelistic crusade.

Welcoming the evangelists President Geingob said that now that the third generations are dealing with the processes and systems of the institutions, there are some churches that do not have good intentions.

He thanked the evangelist and his entourage for paying a courtesy call to State House.





