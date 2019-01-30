Ex Van Rhyns inspire current crop

WINDHOEK - Current learners of the Van Rhyn Primary School in Windhoek, which celebrated its 70th anniversary last Thursday, are being inspired by former learners of the school in their schooling and to eventually become what they aspire to become one day.

Tukuna Hangula (Grade 7) and head boy says he has been inspired by his big brother Olavi Hangula, a product of Van Rhyn Primary School who was the only Namibian to attend the University Scholars Leadership Symposium (USLS) at the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand. By the end of the year, Hangula wants to be awarded with the Principal’s Cup normally awarded to the best learners in the entire school every year. He wants to be a president in the future. Hilda Nangula (Grade 7) says she heard that one of the former learners from her school took part in Olympic world games. Nangula wants to become a Neurologist in the future. By the end of the year, she wants to score high marks in her final examination, and for her school to be recognised as the best school in the country.

Joseph Shitaatala also in Grade 7 says although he does not know more about the school’s history, he heard that the school has a good history and many former leaners became prominent members in society. Shitaatala wants to become a scientist in the future. “It’s been a great journey for the past seven years at the Van Rhyn, and I became part of the Van Rhyn school family,” says Shitaatala.

The school opened in 1949, and it was first known as Eros School with only seven teachers and 224 pupils. It now has over 1000 learners; 45 teachers; seven institutional workers and two secretaries. Former learners, teachers and principals were invited to the anniversary celebration which entailed, among others, cultural performances by school learners.



2019-01-30 10:40:30 6 hours ago