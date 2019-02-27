Fabiola Tsaoses is top of the tops

WINDHOEK –Fabiola Tsaoes (14), a Grade 8 learner is the top performer of the Ndjuluwa97 Academy, receiving a trophy at its prize-giving ceremony and two years anniversary celebration at Acacia High School recently.

The awards are aimed at honouring learners who performed extraordinarily in the last year’s final examinations. Anea Tjitemisa from St Andrews Primary School walked away with the second trophy for Best Improved learner. Others who received certificates are Peter Thomas from M.H. Greef Primary School, Joshua Seibeb from Gammams Primary School, Aron Trophimus from Emanuel Shifidi Secondary School, Mc-Jeff Seibeb from Khomasdal Primary School, Aysha Varela from Van Rhyn Primary School, Alexandro van Wyk from St Andrews Primary School, Ofentse Ikalafeng from Sunshine Private School, Giovano Varela from Van Rhyn Primary School, Lahjia Angula from Mandume Primary School, and Beatha Thomas from Jan Mohr Secondary School and now a first year student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Tsaoses who joined the academy in June 2017 when repeating Grade 6 at the time, says it was quite a relief and a surprise after she was promoted to Grade 7 through the academy because she had lost confidence in herself and the will or courage to continue learning. But with the help of the academy’s tutors or teachers, she managed to pass with great marks, which actually encouraged her to study hard last year. “I will encourage all learners who are academically challenged to seek extra help and never give up on their dreams, not follow bad friends’ wrongdoings, to be obedient towards their parents, teachers and elders, to study hard and be persistent,” says Tsaoses.

She also thanked her guardian parents who have been taking care of her since two years old, for never giving up on her, especially when she failed Grade 6, and always providing for all her needs before their own and wished them blessings.

Ndjuluwa97 Academy is an after-school academy which offers extra lessons in all subjects to school learners from Grade1-12, including Namcol learners in Windhoek. Extramural activities at the academy are soccer, netball, karate, chess and computer lessons.



2019-02-27 10:01:15 1 months ago