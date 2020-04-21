Final remand for probe into Kalahari Desert killing Maria Amakali Courts & Crime Khomas

The Katutura Magistrate’s Court granted a final remand for the State to conclude its investigations into the case of a soldier who stands accused of having killed a civilian last year September.

The accused, Mulele Darrel Nyambe, appeared in absentia before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo due to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

During proceedings, the court was informed that investigations into the case have not yet been completed; thus, it would be prudent to postpone the matter.

The court then postponed the matter to 16 July, making it the final postponement until further investigations.

Nyambe, who is a member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), is charged with a count of murder for the death of 32-year-old Benisius Kalola.

Nyambe allegedly shot Kalola in Katutura in September 2019.

Kalola succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Police reports at the time state Kalola was shot with an AK-47 in the back, just a couple of metres away from his family home near Single Quarters.

This happened after a hot pursuit of Kalola by the armed NDF members.

Nyambe was released on bail of N$2 000, which the court extended on warning that if he fails to appear in court on the scheduled date, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

Furthermore, his bail money will be forfeited to the State.

Another soldier who is facing a charge of murder, Gerson Nakale, is expected to make an appearance in court on 29 May. Nakale is accused of shooting and killing Zimbabwean national Fambauone Black on 13 June 2019 during Operation Kalahari Desert. He was also released on N$2 000 bail.

2020-04-21 10:01:29 | 23 hours ago