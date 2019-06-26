Five towns get green light to register vehicles

RUNDU - The Minister of Works and Transport John Mutorwa recently approved five new local authorities as motor vehicle registering authorities and he has thus directed Roads Authority (RA) to act swiftly on his ministerial directive.

The five are: Divundu, Okongo, Omuthiya, Henties Bay and Arandis.

According to Mutorwa, from the start, all these testing centres for the above-mentioned local authorities shall be graded as Grade E (Learner Licence Testing Only).

“After receiving the status report of the local authorities of Divundu, Okongo, Omuthiya, Henties Bay and Arandis. I have decided to approve and designate the aforementioned local authorities as motor vehicle registering authorities for the respective towns/local authorities in terms of Section 10 of the Road Traffic and Transport Act. 22 of 1999 with effective date to be determined by a notice in the Government Gazette (Tentatively 1 June 2019),” Mutorwa said in a letter addressed to RA CEO Conrad Lutombi early this month.

“Take further notice that I have in terms of Regulation 43 (2) of the Road Traffic and Transport Regulations, 2001 (as amended) determined the following letter to denote the Registration Authorities are, N.. DV for Divundu, N.. KO for Okongo, N.. MT for Omuthiya, N..HB for Henties Bay and N.. AD for Arandis,” he further elaborated.

Mutorwa has also appointed RA to operate the driver testing centres for Divundu, Okongo, Omuthiya, Henties Bay and Arandis.

RA says plans are underway to open these centres in the above-mentioned local authorities. “Yes, we have received the letter. We are currently in consultations with the different town councils for the buildings to be renovated and staff identification and training. We are envisaging to open these offices in September or October this year,” said RA’s Corporate Communications Manager Hileni Fillemon.

