Former gang members repent for the better

Clemans Miyanicwe

WINDHOEK - A group of former gang members who terrorised communities from south to central Namibia whom they subjected to their evil deeds, have undergone a tremendous social transformation and they now expend their energy training other youths in the art of dancing.

Spokesperson of the group Ricardo Xolani, 28, says: “Namjive was formed two years ago to create a drug, alcohol and violence-free Namibia. We want those who possess dancing talent to have a bright future with their God-given talent.”

Other members of Namjive are Goeffry Boois, Micheal Boois and Diapo Hoffman. Namjive’s other aim is to unite and empower dancers in the country so that they are not exploited by musicians.

When questioned if he had been a gang member, Goeffry Boois looked down before responding: “Yes. We were part of a gang who covered up our criminal activities with a dancing group. We have talent, but we messed up our dancing career and crime has no constant income,” Boois emphasised.

According to Boois, his former gang were members of Twisters, PLB which later became Druza dance group in Mariental. “We don’t want other young Namibians to go through the same path we went through and we want dancers to take their lives and gift seriously. The joy of dancing brings out the spirit of dancing,” Xolani chipped in.

“Everybody has ups and downs. Dancing is a business so if one takes it seriously many doors will open,” Boois advises while Xolani adds: “Our youths need to be motivated and informed about our hardships as a country before independence, and be guided to fight for a free Namibia without drugs, alcohol and violence.”

Xolani says that Namjive always pray before practising as they believe that with God everything is possible and paths are made smooth.

Xolani believes that if Namibians are united the issue of drug and alcohol abuse as well as the pervasive violence will be a thing of the past.

Namjive also had events in Keetmanshoop, Gobabis, Tsumeb, Walvis Bay and Grootfontein in the past and plan to open a dancing school in Katutura early next year to train young Namibians for free.

Namjive also print T-shirts which are sold to raise funds for the group.

On Saturday Namjive will host their Annual Dance Off Competition and Clash of the Nation at the Katutura Community Hall starting at 15h00. South Africa’s Chilli Bites dance duo will square off with last year’s Annual Dance Off Competition winner Maspara Pantsula, while ten local groups will challenge each other to be the 2018 winners. Sponsors for this year’s event are Air Namibia, Umti Lodge, and Ees who sponsors his Vuma drink and shoes.

2018-11-29 09:42:02 1 months ago