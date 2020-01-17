Frieda is Bank Windhoek’s new Oshakati Branch Manager Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek has confirmed the appointment of Frieda Beukes as its new Oshakati Branch Manager, effective 1 January 2020.

In her new role, Beukes will be accountable for the performance and overall running of Bank Windhoek’s Oshakati Branch and its sub-branches, in Ongwediva, Oshakati-North, and Okahao. “Ms Beukes will also provide management and leadership capability to the Branch by optimising resources and effectively managing risk to achieve the Bank’s objectives,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee.

Beukes’ journey with Bank Windhoek started in 1997 at Mariental Branch as a Cheque Administration Clerk, after completing the Bank’s Candidate Bankers Training (CBT) Programme.

Over the years, she grew her expertise in banking operations as she worked as a teller, later on moving into enquiries and the collateral spheres.

Beukes has completed several advanced bank related training and management courses, including the Leadership Development Programme, completed through the University of Pretoria and the Capricorn Group Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) facilitated by the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She is also currently enrolled for a Masters of Business Administration course.

Matthee added that with her vast experience, especially in the credit domain, the Bank is sure that Beukes will add exceptional value in her new role as its Oshakati Branch Manager.

“Her progress at Bank Windhoek shows that continued professional development pays off.

We wish her all the best as she starts this exciting journey as Bank Windhoek’s new Oshakati Branch Manager,” concluded Matthee.

