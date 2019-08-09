GIPF embarks on financial campaign for members

WINDHOEK - The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed that it will embark on an extensive Financial Literacy Campaign, which will run from August 05, 2019 to August 30, 2019.

“The well-being of our members features at the core of our corporate strategy and the Fund is fully cognizant

of the challenging economic times our members are faced with. It is against this background that the

Fund decided to undertake a thorough campaign to educate members on financial, pension fund related

matters and empower them to make well informed financial decisions when they retire or resign”, said

David Nuyoma, Chief Executive officer and Principal officer of the GIPF. The campaign will illustrate various scenarios and options on how best to manage finances after resignation or retirement and will provide relatable examples of how members may best optimize their benefits. The campaign will run on television, print media as well as on all the Fund’s social media platforms throughout the month of August 2019.

’’GIPF strives to be a leading and model pension fund globally and in order to achieve this, the Fund will

ensure that our members reap and enjoy the benefits due to them as we continue to guard and grow the

fund for their sake,’’ concluded Nuyoma.

2019-08-09 08:18:09 7 hours ago