   Good Samaritans come through 

Oshikoto region-based pensioner Gabriel Sheetekela yesterday took delivery of a brand-new wheelchair donated by Mike Hill on behalf of the Rotary Club Windhoek. The donation follows an article by New Era a fortnight ago in which Sheetekela pleaded for a new wheelchair to help him move around as his old one was in a bad shape. Sheetekela expressed his appreciation to New Era and the rotary club, saying he was in no position to afford a new wheelchair. “Am I supposed to pay for this, can I even afford, this looks new and relatively expensive,” Sheetekela remarked upon being handed the wheelchair. Hill said the purpose of the club is to assist the less fortunate. He emphasised that the beneficiary was very lucky as that was the only wheelchair remaining. “I read the story in New Era and it really touched my heart, that’s how we as a club ended up organising this. We also appreciate New Era for sharing his story because we couldn’t have known about his situation, now we feel we served our purpose,” said Hill. In the photo is Sheetekela shortly after receiving the wheelchair from New Era’s Obrein Simasiku.

2020-09-11 09:46:22 | 21 hours ago