Granny catches son defiling own niece

OMUTHIYA – An uncle of a four-year-old girl was caught red-handed by the victim’s grandmother while defiling the minor in a mahangu field under a marula tree.

Oshikoto Police Detective, Chief Inspector Edna Nawa, said the incident happened around 15h00 at Oniimwandi village, Onayena, when the suspect Gebhard Kalitheni, 20, was caught by their grandmother having sexual intercourse with the minor.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in Ondangwa magistrate’s court on Thursday.

In an unrelated incident, an eight-year-old pupil at Okalumbu Combined School was on Saturday raped by a 21-year-old man in a toilet. According to Nawa, the suspect Fillemon Kasheshe pulled the minor into a toilet where he had sexual intercourse with her. “The brutal act happened around 15h00 at Engoyi village, when the victim and other children were left alone at home,” said Nawa, adding that the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Ondangwa magistrate’s court on

Monday.

2019-04-03 09:27:45 1 days ago