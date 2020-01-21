Hakahana murder probe still incomplete

WINDHOEK - The prosecutor-general is waiting for the police to complete their investigations into the case of a man who is accused of killing his brother in 2018 over a debt of N$20. Nearly two months ago, the prosecutor-general ordered the police to make further investigations into the murder case.

The investigating officer was given multiple instructions that he needed to comply with before the prosecutor-general can pronounce herself in the matter.

During his brief court appearance before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, the accused, Immanuel Nepela, 30, was informed that his case would be postponed to 13 February to allow the police to conclude their investigations.

The prosecution claims that on 19 June 2018, Nepela unlawfully and intentionally killed his brother Nghiyolwa when he fatally stabbed him.

Nghiyolwa died after he was stabbed with a knife at Eehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana on the outskirts of Windhoek. According to witnesses, the altercation started when Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood to Nepela who sold grilled meat.

The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood, but failed to give the money.

Later on, the brothers got into an argument and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa, who dislocated his arm. He also reportedly strangled him, resulting in Nghiyolwa passing out for some time.

During his preliminary plea earlier this year, Nepela denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder.



2020-01-21 07:19:37 | 2 days ago