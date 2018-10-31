Husab mine fatality investigated

WALVIS BAY - The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Namibian Police at Walvis Bay will conduct a formal investigation into the death of an employee of Husab Uranium mine who died on Monday afternoon in an accident at the mine.

The employee, identified as Manfred Gaoseb (42), died around 18h00 when a haul truck he was driving crashed into a wall of the open pit mine situated outside Arandis. Gaoseb was employed as a haul truck operator at the mine. He was alone in the truck when the accident happened.

A report issued yesterday afternoon by the deputy commissioner of the police in Erongo, Erastus Iikuyu, said Gaoseb lost control over the 320-ton truck causing it to overturn after it hit one of the walls of the open pit mine.

“He was stuck in the truck and eventually died while attempts to free him were being carried out,” Iikuyu told New Era yesterday.

Iikuyu said the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Vice-president of Husab Uranium, Percy McCallum, in a statement issued yesterday said emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the accident and that the Ministry of Mines and Energy was notified about the incident.

“Our occupational health and industrial safety personnel also assisted Nampol in an attempt to save Goseb,” the statement further read.

According McCallum, Swakop Uranium will provide full support to the mines and energy ministry and the police in conducting a formal investigation into the accident.

