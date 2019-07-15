Ineffective Shihepo goes down to Phuzi… misses out Pan-African WBA title

WINDHOEK – Namibian veteran boxer Willbeforce ‘Black Mamba’ Shihepo yesterday missed out on an opportunity to capture the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan-African Cruiserweight title when he was outpointed by young and furious South African fighter Akani ‘Prime’ Phuzi.

Shihepo, at an advanced 36 years of age, yesterday challenged reigning champion Phuzi for the WBA Pan-African Cruiserweight title at the at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, but it was not to be for the Namibian fighter, who struggled to keep up with Phuzi’s speed and power. With yesterday’s defeat, Shihepo’s record slumped to 11 defeats and 25 wins from a total of 36 fights, while the South African remains undefeated in nine professional fights.

Their fight was the main fight of the programme of Charing Cross Promotions of Marianna Toweel, in conjunction with Sandile Xaka’s Supreme Boxing Promotions, where Phuzi has become a huge drawcard since Toweel unleashed him in 2017.

2019-07-15 10:27:00 1 days ago