Investigations completed into pensioner’s murder

WINDHOEK - The police have finalised their investigations into the case of a 21-year-old woman who is accused of killing her pensioner boyfriend in February.

Making an appearance from custody, Victoria Goreses, 21, was informed yesterday that investigations into her murder case have been completed.

According to the state, they are ready for Goreses to take her preliminary plea for the docket to be sent to the Prosecutor General for decision.

The 21-year-old faces a charge of murder for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70. The prosecution alleges Goreses unlawfully and intentionally killed Nathame by stabbing him multiple times with a knife. The incident took place on February 25 on Ongava Street in Okuryangava in Windhoek.

Apparently the two got into an argument after Nathame accused Goreses of being unfaithful. The argument got physical and Goreses reportedly took out a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times.

In her defence, Goreses said she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame on that fateful date in question.

Goreses had to undergo mental observation on the state’s request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court.

The state wanted to find out if Goreses is mentally fit to stand trial, and if she was suffering from any mental illness or defect at the time the horrendous crime of which she is accused of having committed.

However, according to her medical report, she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions. The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she has done.

With investigations finalised, Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to January 22, 2019. Goreses was remanded in custody until her scheduled appearance in court.

2018-11-28 10:11:16 1 months ago