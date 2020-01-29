Katjavivi urges NUST to strengthen its research capacity Staff Reporter Education Khomas

WINDHOEK - Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) chancellor Prof. Peter Katjavivi has exhorted the institution to strengthen its research capacity. Katjavivi, made the remarks while officiating the new academic year 2020 on Monday.

The high-profile event, occasioned by NUST staff and academics, took place under the theme “Innovation for Economic Revitalisation”.

“We should deepen our research and publication capacity,” stressed Katjavivi, further elaborating the significance, especially now that the United Nations family has outlined Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that every member country has embraced.

Furthermore, Katjavivi stated that as a member of the African Union and the Pan-African Parliament, Namibia is committed to the realisation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, adding that all these aspects imply the research arena is limitless.

In his capacity as speaker of the National Assembly, he noted the Namibian Parliament is embarking on a journey of monitoring and evaluating the implementation of SDGs, as well as African union (AU) Agenda 2063. In this regard, it is looking towards partnering with tertiary institutions in the country to undertake broader research.

Katjavivi expressed the importance of every modern university to sharpen its innovation skills through published research so as to compete favourably on the global scale. “On linkages with sister institutions, NUST will ably benchmark, source external funding, as well as acquire best practices from tested and approved research and applied technologies,” said Katjavivi.

The chancellor urged students to invest their phenomenal energy and talent into the collective cause of nation building, so that all Namibia’s national undertakings have flourishing results.

“As you may be aware, one of the university’s key roles is to produce and supply key policy makers, experts and personnel for national development. Therefore, I urge you to champion the cause of your university so that it can be a shining example, living up to its name and be prepared to serve your nation, Africa and the global village,” said Katjavivi.

