Keetmans agricultural show cancelled

Steven Klukowski

The Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial and Tourism Expo (KAITE) board has announced the unfortunate cancellation of their event slated for the first week of September this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Chairperson Charles Jossop during a recent press release in the capital of the south, said measures in force to curb further spread of Covid-19 make it impossible for them to host the prestigious event this year.

“Restrictions in terms of the maintenance social distancing at public gatherings has furthermore add to the effect that it will not be viable to have an expo this year, seen out of a commercial viewpoint,” Jossop explained.

The chairperson said the outbreak of this pandemic adversely affected all sectors of the country’s economy, including KAITE.

“We are aware that this affects our exhibitors, sponsors, supporters and well-wishers adversely, but can assure you that all options were considered before we came to the decision to cancel the main event of the calendar year,” he emphasised. Jossop further called on these groups to take the prescribed regulations of the state of emergency seriously in order for Namibia to emerge victorious against Covid-19.

He announced that the first week of September 2021 has been proposed by the board as possible timeslot for next year’s event whilst the launching will take place in January 2021.

This annual event, regarded as //Kharas region’s most relevant expo accommodates exhibitors across Namibia and beyond.

It included amongst others exhibitors from the Northern Cape during last year’s event.

Visitors look forward to attend the vent every year. The southern town of Keetmanshoop usually became the region’s centre of activities during the annual hosting of the expo at the beginning of September.

2020-06-15 09:32:32 | 15 hours ago