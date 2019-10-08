Keetmans mother stabs baby with knife 

WINDHOEK - A 36-year-old mother was arrested for stabbing her three-year-old daughter twice on the back with a knife on Saturday at Keetmanshoop.

According to the weekly crime report issued by Namibian police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, the baby is currently hospitalised but in a stable health condition. The incident happened on Saturday around 18:00 in Lemoendraai Street, Tseiblaagte.

//Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo said they do not know what caused the mother to stab the baby but for almost two weeks, the mother is said to have been abusing alcohol daily.

“We do not know why she went to such an extend of consuming too much alcohol.”

In unrelated matter, a 22-year-old man hanged himself after stabbing his ex-girlfriend five times in the chest with a knife, causing her death. The couple had two children together. The incident happened on Friday at 21h00 at Kuwukiland in Rehoboth. The woman is identified, as Bianca Van Wyk while her ex-boyfriend is Ruben Losper.

Shikwambi said the suspect went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries upon arrival. Shoe tracks of the suspect were followed and his lifeless body was found at around 00h00 hanging from a tree with a wire around his neck.

Similarly, a 34-year-old woman was hacked several times with a panga by her boyfriend on Friday at Harambee location in Karirib. The woman, Aina Kambowe was hacked on the head, arms and sustained open wounds. “The victim was transported to Usakos State Hospital by an ambulance, in a critical condition and was later transferred to Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek for further medical treatment,” stated Shikwambi. She said the cause of the assault is not yet known.

The suspect was due to appear in Karibib yesterday.

An argument over a girlfriend led to a 46-year-old man stabbing a fellow man with a pocketknife on Friday at Ohandoni village in the Mangetti area of Ohangwena Region. The suspect stabbed a 35-year-old man while fighting. The victim was taken to Oshivelo clinic and later transferred to Tsumeb hospital in a critical condition. The suspect was arrested and police investigation continue.



