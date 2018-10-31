//Kharas appoints Kasete as new CRO

KEETMANSHOOP - The //Kharas Regional Council has endorsed the appointment of Otjozondjupa regional council planning director Beatus Kasete as its Chief Regional Officer.

This after the Public Service Commission made the recommendation to the council a few weeks ago, and the council during its ordinary council meeting last Thursday endorsed that recommendation. The new CRO is expected to assume duties in January next year.

//Kharas Regional Council Chairperson Jan Scholtz confirmed to New Era the council overwhelmingly endorsed Kasete as the new CRO during its council meeting last week, saying council is happy the CRO saga has now come to an end and a new chapter opened.

“Yes, he is expected to start in January next year, he will be the head of administration and with his management team, we expect the regional council to move forward in achieving its mission and vision, I am just happy we reached a point of conclusion,” he confirmed on Tuesday.

The council has been without a CRO since 2017 as several directors took the acting CRO responsibilities, but the position will now be permanently taken by Kasete and Scholtz is optimistic council can move in the right direction and he called for renewed commitment towards service delivery from all council employees.

He added, to avoid any conflict between political heads and the administration management, the council will once again have meetings to clearly stipulate the roles and functions of each party to ensure each party knows what their duties are as not to interfere in each other’s roles.

“We need to clearly define our roles, and if there are any differences that arises, we need to iron them out because we need to work together as a team, let us coordinate and communicate effectively,” he stated.

Scholtz said the council has now forwarded its endorsement to the minister of Urban and Rural Development for the minister’s approval in accordance with the law.

