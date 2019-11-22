Lasarus Mvula, Miss Rose join forces on ‘One and Only’ album New Era Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK-Talented Afro-pop and rap musician Lasarus Mvula, also known as Lasarus, has teamed up with female sensational singer, Miss Rose, on an album titled ‘One and Only’, which was released recently.

Lasarus, who embarked on his musical journey earlier this year, made his mark in the industry after he debuted with a new single titled ‘Oshapuka’, featuring well-known Hikwa master, Sunny Boy in August, which was well-received on all local radio stations as well as social media platforms.

Miss Rose, one of the best female vocalists, released her album titled ‘Ohole Yandje’ end of last year, and she has been performing live on various occasions in and outside the country.

The new 11-track album ‘One and Only’ is an emotional inspirational love album that talks about love and relationships, as well as encouraging people to love one another despite the challenges that the country is facing such as passions killings and Gender-based-violence.

“The album was more inspired after I went through a serious break up with my partner, and I struggled to get over it. I want to encourage people that whatever you go through, there will always be people that care about you’’ says Lasarus.

According to Lasarus, he teamed up with Miss Rose because he wanted to balance the equations and needed a lady side on the album to sing from the aspect of a woman.

“I am excited to work with a talented musician such as Lasarus,” says Miss Rose.

The ‘One and Only’ album is a fusion of Afro-soul, jazz and RnB. The album was produced by Glo of Glo Music Production.

Some of the hit songs on the album are ‘One and Only’, track 5 on the album, which talks about two people who met and fell in love. It is more about love at first sight. Another song is ‘Life’, which talks about life in general and appreciating life.

Track 3, ‘You and I’ talks about two people who realise that they are actually in love, after a long time trying to find love outside.

2019-11-22 09:24:20 | 15 hours ago