Letter - Open letter to Nudo elders, supporters and sympathisers Staff Reporter Letters Khomas

×

Thank you very much to the people of Okakarara constituency that supported my candidacy. I thank you for the prayers that have lifted my spirits. And, I thank you for the countless acts of courage, generosity and grace that I witnessed during this campaign.

I would like to thank Mr Kamapunga, Mr Kavita, Mr Hindjou, Mr Mundjindjiri, Miss Mbaha, and Mr Tjikuua for running good campaigns. I also want to congratulate Mr Mutjavikua on his victory, and I wish him all the best in the November elections.

Although I didn’t make it this time, there is always a next time – this was a learning curve, I will continue my commitment to public service by helping others and fighting for the ideas and principles that will make our community and constituency stronger.

For more than 10 years, I fought hard for the people who work hard and play by the rules. I had the privilege to knock on thousands of doors and speak to thousands of voters about changing the status quo of Okakarara.

Our campaign travelled to places most politicians never visit and listened to people most politicians never hear, and, above all, spoke truths most politicians never speak. Life has a way of reminding you of big things through small incidents. Community service reminded me that there is nothing more rewarding than being involved in community development.

I will never forget visiting a single mother down in Okamatapati that could not afford to put bread on the table, and was crying because she doesn’t enjoy pension benefits as she doesn’t have an ID. I’ve wanted to win at everything, every day, since I was a kid. And time doesn’t change a person, it just helps you get a handle on who you are. Even at age 36, I still hate losing – I’m just more gracious about it. I’m also aware that setbacks have an upside; they fuel new dreams.

This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our constituency. But I feel – I feel pride and gratitude for this wonderful campaign that we built together, this vast, diverse, creative, unruly, energised campaign. I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it, too. And so do community members who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort. But I want you to remember this: Our campaign was never about one person or even one election. It was about the constituency we love. Mr Mutjavikua is going to be our next councillor. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead. To Mr Vetatuhe and Vjouje Kandorozu, our constituency owes you an enormous debt of gratitude. We thank you for your graceful, determined leadership that has meant so much to many people across Namibia.

I will always be grateful to the creative, talented, dedicated men and women at our constituency plus our country. You poured your hearts into this campaign. For some of you who are veterans, it was a campaign after you had done other campaigns. Some of you, it was your first campaign. I want each of you to know that you were the best campaign anyone could have ever expected or wanted. Lastly, expecting truth and genuineness in politics, is like expecting a prostitute to be a virgin.

I remain a Nudo member.

2020-10-09 10:29:02 | 15 hours ago