Long wait frustrate patients at Luderitz

LÜDERITZ - More than 60 patients who sought medical attention at the Lüderitz Clinic yesterday morning expressed dissatisfaction that they had to wait for more than one hour for the administration clerk to pay for their health passport (hospital card) fee, before being attended to by the nurses at the facility.

The disgruntled patients told New Era that they arrived in the early morning hours but it was only at around 9h00 that one of the nurses informed them that they were arranging for someone to do the duties of the administrative clerk who was on leave.

They were also informed that the other clerk was out of town and was assisting at a different clinic. However, the displeased patients blamed the nurse in charge of the clinic, stating that had she made prior arrangements, the situation would have been avoided and patients would not have waited long before being attended to. They also complained that some patients had to stand for a long time because chairs were occupied by the patients as they waited on an administrative clerk to attend to them.

“We were waiting for too long, and they only informed us at 9h00. What is the job of a nurse who is in charge? They were supposed to arrange for someone in advance, as they are aware that one (administrative clerk) is on leave, and the other is out to another clinic,” patients fumed.

Approached for comment on the matter, Dr Ali Mbuyi, a senior doctor, at the Lüderitz hospital said that it was an unfortunate situation, however, they acted as soon as the concern was brought to their attention and patients were attended to as from 9H00.

