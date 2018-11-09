Male model making a mark of his own

Commercial and award winning male model, Dennis Hendricks, is working hard to carve a niche for himself as one of the best male models, locally and internationally.

One of the winners of Mister Gherushcat this year, a titled awarded to the best models in fashions mainly in Europe. He was also awarded with an international award by a German / Australian Fashion Agency as the model of the month for Southern Africa last Thursday. The award gave him an opportunity and green light to be the Namibian ambassador for German and Australian fashion houses, and beauty promotions. “It’s a pleasure and humbling to be the first male model to be appointed as Namibian ambassador to the German and Australian fashion industries. I am ready to work and deliver my very best,” says the excited Dennis, adding that this is also a good networking opportunity for him as a model. He is eagerly looking forward to work with both countries.

“I am certain it will in one way or another contribute to the growth of our fashion and modelling industries,” he says. Dennis adds that he is excited to celebrate the exceptional work of extraordinary positive role models who have excelled within their respective industries. “Over the years and to date, I am the last man standing, humbled yet doing Namibia proudly. My work speaks volume. I have managed to inspire so many models in Namibia to achieve their goals as well as shaping the fashion industry in the land of the brave, Namibia.”

Some of Dennis’ achievements in the modeling circle include being the Face of Southern African Development Community (SADC) winner 2014/2015; model ambassador for SADC countries 2014/2015; being on the cover of Namsprom Magazine; actor in 2015 Uushimba movies and feature model on Telecom-Namibia’s billboards.

“I thank my agent and all who have been pushing me for this recognition. He says the movement is still growing worldwide with outstanding work from models in different countries.” As part of his recognitions, Dennis’ name will be appearing in an article on the worldwide PR NEWSWIRE NETWORK.



2018-11-09 09:32:11 1 months ago