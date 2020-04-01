Man survives self-inflicted injury Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – A man from Tsumeb who at the weekend stabbed himself on the right thigh after he also tried to attack his wife was discharged from the Tsumeb state hospital.

When questioned by police, the man claimed he intended to mutilate his manhood following a heated argument with the wife.

In the process, the man wanted to attack the wife but she fled from the scene.

“The victim Benjamin Shitekela admitted to having stabbed himself on the right side thigh close to the manhood after a drinking spree that resulted in a misunderstanding with the wife. The couple has since been transferred to social workers, after which they will be handled by the police Gender Based Violence Special Division,” stated Oshikoto regional crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua. In an unrelated matter, still in Tsumeb, two suspects, a mother and daughter were arrested on Monday after they were found with a plastic bag with 20 pouches of cannabis worth N$200. They are charged with contravening Act 41/1971 for combating of drugs and will appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court today.

