Mercury crowned Red Bull Neymar Jr’s 5 champions

WINDHOEK - The national final of the second edition of the annual popular Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five kicked off in Namibia’s commercial capital Windhoek, on Saturday as the road to Brazil has begun.

The top 16 teams from around the country converged on the day to battle it out for the opportunity to represent Namibia at the World Final in Brazil. Defending champions, The Lions had to be satisfied with a third place finish after a hard fought 2-0 win against Cabassango FC.

Coastal outfit Mercury City from Walvis Bay, outplayed all their opponents en route to their nail-biting final against cross town rivals Dream Team (Walvis Bay) to claim their title via a 2-0 triumph.

Top three finishers:

Mercury City (Walvis Bay)

Dream Team (Walvis Bay)

Khuse Lions (Oshakati)

Red Bull Brand Manager Nadja Geiger, said they are very happy with this year’s outcome of the social tourney which has attracted 181 entrants.

“We have seen amazing football talent around Namibia and participating teams certainly stepped up their game, notably in the final. I would like to thank our partners Snickers, GIZ, FLI, Fresh FM, Shoprite and NBC for helping us make this tournament such a huge success.’’

Mercury City from Walvis Bay travels to Brazil to go up against 62 other countries for the opportunity to claim the ultimate World title whilst playing against Neymar Jr himself.

The all-expenses paid trip by Red Bull will take off mid July this year where the Namibian champions travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five organising team would like to thank all participants for making this tournament such a success in Namibia. Interested parties can follow the journey to Brazil by following @redbullnam and @redbullneymarjrsfive on Instagram.



