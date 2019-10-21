MET warns poachers 

RUNDU - Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) spokesperson Romeo Muyunda says poaching and related dealings are becoming a risky business for perpetrators.

He promised MET and the police are going to nail them one way or the other as they are not going to allow them to make money.

Muyunda made the remarks after a successful joint sting operation conducted in Rundu on Friday night at Tuhingireni informal settlement on the south east outskirts of Rundu, were two male suspects were apprehended in possession of four elephant tusks. These products were found in a black Volkswagen polo sedan which was also impounded by the police .

The suspects who are known but cannot be mentioned before going to court are both Namibians They were taken to the Rundu police station holding cells after a case was opened against them for possession and dealing in controlled wildlife products.

“It should be reiterated that wildlife crime in Namibia is becoming a risky activity. Perpetrators are thus warned to refrain from doing it or risk being caught as we continue to intensify our efforts, this is one of the many arrests undertaken by our competent law enforcement agencies, our people must reject these dealings because is not worth sacrificing their freedom,” Muyunda said.

Muyunda further applauded the efforts of the law enforcement agencies in this regard, and made an appeal to the public at large to report any form of wildlife crime to the authorities, saying as patriotic citizens, it’s time to shun poaching and related wildlife crimes .

“Our wildlife is a valuable resource to the country considering its contribution to tourism development, employment creation, income and revenue generation.

Poaching thus threatens this, finally in addition to patriotism, there are rewards for people coming up with information that will lead to the arrest of a suspect involved in poaching related crimes,” he said.

