Minor model reaches milestone

Namibian child model, rising star and aspiring actress, Rose Bimpe (4) has reached another milestone in her acting career after featuring in a video posted on the FinMango website.

FinMango is an American-founded global non-profit organisation that teaches children in developing countries about financial literacy. The campaign video was posted on Sunday under Fincubator, a programme focusing on education, entrepreneurship and microfinance, which targets the entrepreneurial spirits for kids and women. On the video, Rose speaks about the benefits of the programme and lends her support to the campaign.

Her participation in this campaign came after Rose’s mother, Tuhafeni Nakashole, reached out to film producers in leading acting countries worldwide to feature her, and her monologues impressed them. Her mother, who is also her sole manager referring to herself as momager, started scouting and marketing Rose’s young talent to book for auditions.

Rose was born in Oshakati in the North of Namibia in 2014, and moved to the capital city with her mother when she was just a few months old. Apart from the love for acting and drama, Rose loves and has a passion for fashion, and regularly poses for pictures, whenever an opportunity presents itself. At two years, she started imitating television models and told her mother about her passion for modelling. At the tender age of three, Rose felt the acting passion starting creep in.

She watches many fashion shows on television during her spare time, and is a very active child, imitating actors and showing her own sarcasm on how they present themselves and how she could do better. Living in a country of just over two million people, with very little to no opportunities and a not well developed film and modelling industry, her mother struggled to enroll her for drama and acting classes at the Helen O’ Grady Drama Academy’s Windhoek. Rose is very dramatic that even her drama teacher was impressed just on her second visit to the school.

While Namibia offers little to no opportunities for Rose’s talent and passion, her management remains committed to work on her development to make sure that her domestic limitations will not dampen Rose’s dream.



